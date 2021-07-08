SALISBURY TWP., Pa. – When a PennDOT flagman recently had to jump in the brush on Seidersville Road near Gottwald Drive to avoid being hit by a speeding car, neighbor Paul Dorney felt it was time to take action.
Dorney appeared before the Salisbury Township Board of Commissioners Thursday, asking the panel and Chief of Police Kevin Soberick for assistance in what he and his neighbors claim is an increasingly dangerous situation which could prove to be fatal at some point.
Dorney said he estimates a growing number of drivers are exceeding, by 25-30 mph, the 35 mph speed limit on Seidersville Road next to the Northampton County border.
He said he's witnessed numerous drivers passing school buses stopped to pick up students in the morning and also losing patience waiting for children to board the school buses and take their seats.
Dorney added he has also seen telephone poles, traffic signs and more on the side of the state-maintained road being taken down by speeders right outside his home.
"It's like some kind of raceway, especially near Fire Lane," he remarked.
He pointed out in the last month there have been a half dozen vehicular accidents and questioned how bicyclists traveling the road manage to survive.
Soberick admitted the road's winding configuration makes it tough for patrol officers to enforce speed limits, particularly without the ability to use radar or lidar to document excessive speeding, per Pennsylvania law.
He suggested residents approach their state and local legislators and urge them to have the speed-tracking equipment reintroduced for police use.
"We will take your concerns to heart and make every effort to address them," Soberick said to Dorney.
He also said he would investigate working with neighboring police departments such as Lower Saucon Township Police for their input and assistance.