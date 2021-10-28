ALLENTOWN, Pa. – It's been just over a month since several distraught residents approached Salisbury Township's Board of Commissioners for answers as to when their garbage and recycling were going to be picked up on a more regular basis, if picked up at all.
At that commissioners' meeting, a local Lehigh Valley operations manager from Republic Services — which since the start of this year was awarded the township's garbage collection contract — assured residents that his company was making every effort to pick up their refuse and that staffing shortages due to the pandemic were basically the source of the problem.
However, at Thursday's meeting, township resident Brian Smith who lives on Chestnut Hill Road addressed the board a second time and said he refused to pay his quarterly bill in full because he and a number of other residents feel they are not getting their money's worth as far as their trash and recycling fees go.
Both Smith and Township Manager Cathy Bonaskiewich said Republic Services hired temporary help last month to rectify their pick-up failings. However, after several weeks, the problems resurfaced once again.
Bonaskiewich said the temporary workers need to become more familiar with the routes and, in particular, any streets considered off the beaten path. She noted she makes constant attempts, sometimes daily, to contact Republic to pick up missed homes along with often severely neglected ones.
However, Bonaskiewich doesn't currently have any definitive answers as to when the problem will be fully or even partially rectified. The only apparent road to travel down is a legal one, but township officials have explained they will have an exceedingly difficult time replacing the current garbage contract with another provider when the Republic one expires at the end of 2024.
"When a resident calls and complains their garbage collection has been missed, often repeatedly, we express our appreciation for their ongoing patience," Bonaskiewich said. "However, we explain you cannot just snap your fingers and expect the problem to be immediately corrected."
Board members said their hands are tied regarding the collection foibles. Although Salisbury's contract includes a non-performance clause, there is little chance at this point of securing another trash collection agreement at the same rate. The contract called for a $100 increase per household this year, scheduled to last through the balance of the contract sans any further hikes.
Bonaskiewich said chronic problem neighborhoods in the township for missed garbage collections are primarily in western Salisbury near the border with the Borough of Emmaus.