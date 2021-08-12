SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The Salisbury Township Board of Commissioners Thursday night approved putting up for sale one of its street sweepers and two turbo wing grass mowers which have been used by its public works department in recent years.
The commissioners are required to approve the sale of township equipment when the revenue generated from the transaction is expected to be over $1,000.
Salisbury can auction the equipment online at the government auction website Municibid or use it as a trade-in for new municipal vehicles as permitted by the state's Co-Star program. It also has a third option of selling the equipment by public bid or auction in accordance with the Pennsylvania first class township code and Salisbury's ordinances.
The three pieces of equipment to be sold are a Jacobsen wing mower HR4600 turbo with 1,324 usage hours, a second Jacobsen wing mower HR9016 turbo with 918 usage hours, and a model year 2000 Elgin Pelican street sweeper with 7,619 miles.
Public Works Director Jim Levernier said the township has another street sweeper in its possession to use for roadway cleanings.