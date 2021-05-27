SALISBURY TWP., Pa. – With the cancellation of traditional summer programs once again this year due to the fallout from the pandemic, Salisbury Township officials announced that there may still be some summer programming at Franko Park.
Township Manager Cathy Bonaskiewich explained Salisbury's parks and recreation board in recent days has been working on plans for two separate movie nights and a live band performance at the park this summer on dates that are still to be determined.
She also confirmed that "Salisbury Township Night," featuring the Lehigh Valley IronPigs baseball team playing at Coca-Cola Park, has been reserved for Tuesday, July 20.
Bonaskiewich also told the the commissioners that Parks and Recreation Director Genny Baillie and the board were working on a variety of additional activities for a wide age range.
Other news
In other business, the board, as part of its workshop meeting, heard about mostly minor updates to the township's various zoning, grading, and land development ordinances which have been under review for the past several months.
Township Planning and Zoning Officer Kerry Rabold said the changes, which include mostly revisions to zoning definitions and land development particulars, will be advertised for a public hearing and then voted upon by the commissioners at their second meeting next month.