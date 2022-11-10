SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Salisbury Township's Board of Commissioners officially welcomed Donald Sabo Jr. as the township's new chief of police Thursday.

"It's a very proud moment," the 21-year veteran of the force said. "I look forward to fostering relationships with the community."

Sabo took his oath before the commissioners, fellow officers, family, and friends, at the beginning of the commissioner's meeting. Later, he expressed his gratitude for being chosen for the role.

"Thank you for the encouragement and honor of being chief," Sabo told the commissioners.

"We're very, very happy that you are here. It's well deserved," said Commissioner Debra Brinton.

For the newly minted chief of police, serving the community has long been his top priority.

"The community has been a big part of him. I know that he'll do the best he can for the township and the community," said his wife of 20 years, Lisa Sabo, who couldn't be prouder.

"We're very proud. He has worked very hard to get to this point," said Sabo.

Sabo joined the force in 2001 as a patrolman and served most recently as a senior sergeant, the department's second-highest rank. He has achieved several honors during his career, including Service Awards, Unit Citations, Traffic Safety Citations, a Presidential Citation, and seven Life Saving Awards.

Chief Sabo looks forward to continuing to work with the community, the school district, and Lehigh Valley Hospital, and plans to focus on mental health training for officers.

"Police officers routinely interact with people who are in need and who may be experiencing their worst times, and I want to ensure each person we serve is heard and listened to," Chief Sabo said in a news release.

Under his watch, Sabo said he'd like to focus on community policing efforts, increased community participation for officers, and traffic safety in the township's neighborhoods.

Sabo takes the reins from former Chief Kevin Soberick, who retired on Nov. 1 after 27 years with the department. He will serve as the fifth chief for the 64-year-old department.

In other news, township commissioners announced a copy of the 2023 budget will be available online and at the township building at 2900 South Pike Ave., Allentown. The commissioners hope to adopt the budget at the December meeting.

Dennis Takacs, Jr. was also named Interim Emergency Management Coordinator to serve until the appointment of a new Township Emergency Management Coordinator.