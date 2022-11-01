SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The leader of a Lehigh County police force is retiring.

Salisbury Township Chief Kevin Soberick is leaving after 27 years with the department.

His last day is Tuesday, Nov. 1, the department said.

Soberick joined Salisbury Township police in June 1995 as a part-time patrol officer. He worked his way up through the ranks, before being promoted to chief in September 2019.

He's earned multiple awards over the years, including a service award for de-escalating a man armed with a crossbow outside of a home, the department said.

He was known as a "working chief" and often joined his officers on calls, the social media post says.

"Chief Soberick led our department with fairness and fidelity for many years, and although his fellow officers are happy that today he will put his uniform on for the final time and reach the finish line known as retirement, he will be greatly missed," it continues.

Township leaders have not said who will take over for Soberick.