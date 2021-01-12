The superintendent of Salisbury Township School District has retired.
Randy Ziegenfuss retired on January 1, 2021. Lynn Fuini-Hetten was hired as the new superintendent on January 2.
"It was an absolute pleasure working with Randy during his employment at Salisbury Township School District. Throughout his tenure he facilitated the development and implementation of key initiatives including: the district visioning of the Profile of a Graduate and Learning Beliefs, curricular program development, TL2014 and TL2020," Fuini-Hetten said in an email.
"All of these projects were developed collaboratively with other District leaders and stakeholders. Randy works well with others and values peoples’ perspectives. He has the skill of amplifying others’ strengths and promoting personal and professional growth."
Fuini-Hetten said over the past 25 years she has served as a middle school teacher, an instructional coach, an instructional support teacher, acting assistant principal, supervisor of instructional practice, assistant superintendent, and associate superintendent.
"In Salisbury, we are working diligently to rebuild our school community, improve our District’s financial picture, and vision for the future of our District and its facilities. I am eager to partner with our school community to address these challenges," Fuini-Hetten said.