SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Drivers will have to find another way to get around part of Salisbury Township in Lehigh County.

Police say Honeysuckle Road is closed between Emmaus Avenue and Black River Road because of a downed utility pole and power lines.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the road may be shut down for several hours.

Police haven't said what caused the pole and wires to come down.