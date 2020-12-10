SALISBURY TWP., Pa. – Property owners in Salisbury Township will not see a tax increase next year.
The Board of Commissioners on Thursday night unanimously adopted an ordinance approving the $8.5 million budget for 2021 and setting the tax rate at 2.42 mills, the same as this year’s rate.
One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value; $232,000 is the average property assessment in Salisbury Township.
Key expenditures for next year include: $1.3 million for general government, $3.3 million for police, $2.6 million for highways and public works, $565,827 for public safety (non-police), and $190,600 for insurance and benefits.
In preparing the budget, the township sought to scale back spending and not overburden taxpayers, while maintaining sufficient funds to support municipal operations, said Debra Brinton, board president.
In his executive summary of the budget, township Director of Finance Paul Ziegenfus noted that the pandemic has caused uncertainties to the economy, the needs of family and the community, “and the health and well-being of all of us.”
Because of the economic uncertainties, budgeting for 2021 was somewhat of a challenge, Ziegenfus said.
“We made our best guess based on what we know and what we have experienced so far to date," he explained. "In 2020, we were able to reduce many expenses during COVID-19 to offset some temporary revenue loss."
In other finance-related actions, the board authorized the offer of a short-term loan in the amount of $150,000 from the township’s general fund to Eastern Salisbury Fire Department for the purchase of a new fire rescue truck at 2% interest, with repayment not to exceed five years.