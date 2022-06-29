SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police in Salisbury Twp. are asking for information about a gunshot that was fired from inside a home on Miller Street.
Police say a gunshot was fired before 5:30 a.m. on June 29.
A police report says the bullet was fired from inside the Miller Street home and exited through a window.
No property damage or injuries were reported. Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
Anyone with information or that may have property damage is asked to contact Salisbury Twp. Police at 610-797-1447.