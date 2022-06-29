Shooting generic

SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police in Salisbury Twp. are asking for information about a gunshot that was fired from inside a home on Miller Street. 

Police say a gunshot was fired before 5:30 a.m. on June 29. 

A police report says the bullet was fired from inside the Miller Street home and exited through a window. 

No property damage or injuries were reported. Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. 

Anyone with information or that may have property damage is asked to contact Salisbury Twp. Police at 610-797-1447. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you