SALISBURY TWP., Pa. -- It appears as though Salisbury Township residents can breathe a sigh of relief with regard to a property tax hike next year, at least for now.
Township finance director Paul Ziegenfuss Thursday night presented the board of supervisors with a general fund budget, which calls for no tax increase, particularly because we are in the middle of a viral pandemic where many have found themselves with no job and struggling to pay for housing and food.
He recalled the supervisors' goal of no tax increase, however, he did note a modest $28 annual increase in the price of garbage collection. Rates will go from $68 to $75 quarterly, which most likely will be the result of the township entertaining new price quotes from several haulers currently being used by neighboring municipalities.
In addition, any costs associated with items such as salary increases for township employees would be paid for out of Salisbury's general reserve account.
Ziegenfuss said now is the time over any other to dip into township savings to cover added expenditures next year in an effort to avoid increasing taxes.
Although departmental budget meetings with public works, police, and the fire companies have yet to occur, Ziegenfuss said the police department, for example, has requested no sizeable capital expenditures next year, such as new patrol vehicles.
The administration is set to meet Friday about next year's insurance rates for the township's employee healthcare benefits plan, but Ziegenfuss pointed out that rates are not expected to rise significantly for 2021.
And finally, although a water and sewer rate increase has not been forecasted, the Lehigh County Authority just forwarded its latest rate schedule to the township Thursday afternoon and that report still has yet to be reviewed, the finance director said.