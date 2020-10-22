SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The Salisbury Township manager told the board of supervisors at Thursday evening's meeting incorrect voting information is currently on the Lehigh County website with regard to polling locations, specifically for the municipality's fourth ward-first district. However, updated and corrected information is expected to be issued Friday.
Township manager Cathy Bonaskiewich said following a recent conversation with the county voting office, the in-person voting location for the fourth ward-first district is still undecided.
The supervisors hoped the undecided fourth ward-first district would be relocated to where the same ward's second district polling location is to be located, at Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church where Cedar Crest Boulevard intersects with Lincoln Avenue.
In addition, the entire second ward's polling location has been moved from the township municipal building to the Eastern Salisbury Fire Company's headquarters on Emmaus Avenue with additional parking being made available across the street at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Voters from the entire third ward, including both the first and second districts, now will be casting their in-person ballots at the township's municipal building at 2900 S. Pike Ave. in south Allentown.
The Lehigh Country Club on Cedar Crest Boulevard will not be used by Salisbury voters for the upcoming election.
In other business, Salisbury Chief of Police Kevin Soberick issued a warning regarding the enforcement of no dirt bikes, motorcycles, and all-terrain vehicles on Pump House Road where he said illegal campfires have been lit and unspecified damage has occurred in the area.
He said his desire Thursday was to warn the public first before his department very soon begins a stricter enforcement of applicable laws in that area.