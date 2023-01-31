ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed another executive order Tuesday for small businesses. It aims to expedite the licensing and permitting process.

"These licenses and permits and certificates affect millions of Pennsylvanians every single year. We know that time is money," Shapiro said.

Under the order, the Governor's Office will be reviewing agencies to determine how long it should take to process applications.

"My office will put a firm timeline in place for each and every one of those permits, licenses and applications, and then agencies will be expected to meet those timelines," Shapiro said.

If an agency doesn't issue a response within that timeline, the applicant would be issued a refund.

These licenses and certificates touch every profession, from nursing to cosmetology to the hospitality industry.

"These are big dreams and people's lives are on the line here and we're kind of at the mercy of our state licensing," said Allentown salon owner Elizabeth Strong, who spoke at the signing in Harrisburg.

She's owned Elizabeth Anthony's Salon in Allentown for 20 years.

"We uphold our end. I do everything I'm supposed to do. Follow all my check lists," Strong said. "Now this is going to hold the state accountable for their side of it."

She had issues getting the permits she needed to move her salon to Liberty Street in 2014, and the delays almost put her out of business.

"We just had a big grand opening, we had a ribbon cutting, we had big scissors, and there was my whole business just kind of hanging in limbo," Strong said.

She hopes this order makes sure it doesn't happen to others.

"Every permit, and every application we receive will still be vetted with a careful eye, and not every permit should be or will be approved," Shapiro said.