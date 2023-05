ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Salvation Army Allentown Corps is getting kids geared up for the summer weather.

The organization held its "Sun's Out, Fun's Out" event Thursday.

Volunteers teamed up with Toys for Tots and other nonprofits to give out free outdoor toys to children and their families for the summer.

The event encourages kids to turn off their tech devices and get out and have a little fun in the sun.