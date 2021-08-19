ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Students and families in Allentown were able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 while picking up school supplies.
The Salvation Army Allentown hosted a dual backpack drive and vaccine clinic Thursday at its headquarters on North 8th Street.
The organization teamed up with Sen. Pat Browne's office and Lehigh Valley Health Network for the event.
More than 26 organizations donated backpacks and supplies to the drive.
"A lot of parents struggle financially and this is always an extra additional help to them to provide for their children who are about to start school in a couple of weeks," said Major Ismael Correa, corps officer with Salvation Army Allentown.
Correa said at least 30 people got a COVID shot.
1,000 backpacks were expected to be given away to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.