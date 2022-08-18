ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A nonprofit group is helping kids gear up for the new school year in Allentown.

The Salvation Army Allentown Corps held its 18th annual backpack giveaway and community street fair Thursday.

1500 donated backpacks were filled up with books and other school supplies and given out to families.

Organizers say every little bit helps in tough financial times like these.

"By providing the basic utensils, basic tools, we hope that families and children don't have to worry about having those in order for them to succeed in school," said Maj. Ismael Correa, Commanding Officer with the Salvation Army.

Those who came out also got to enjoy food, live music, games, and prizes.

The first day of school in the district will be August 29.