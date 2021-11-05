ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a familiar sight and sound for everyone this time of year. And with the ringing of the tiny red bells, it signifies for many that the holiday season is here.
But these bells hold a deeper meaning than just that.
"Every year, we take this time to raise support for our different programs that we hold and promote throughout the year, from our food pantry to our after-school program to our family shelter," said Major Ismael Correa, Corps officer at the Salvation Army in Allentown.
The Salvation Army launched this year's "Red Kettle Fundraising Season" with a "Red Hot Hoops" challenge- a three-point basketball shooting competition at its Allentown location.
"The Red Hot Hoops is a three-point challenge that we created to create awareness and be the kickoff for our Red Kettle campaign," said Rita Rosario, Chairperson for the Red Hot Hoops Fundraiser.
Teams were made up of students from local high schools, and sponsored by companies who wanted to help.
"Each team had a goal to win $1,000, so throughout the week they would sign onto our website and each team would have a personal website to share with family and friends so they could donate directly to their team," Rosario said.
This year, the Salvation Army's holiday message is "Hope Marches On," a message dedicated to serving those struggling with the impacts of pandemic poverty.
"This year's theme is Hope Marches On, and we hope to continue doing the good we have been doing throughout the years in Allentown and every other neighborhood that we serve," Correa said.
"Every little bit of help brings joy and a smile to families' faces."