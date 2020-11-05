ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's just not the holidays without the Salvation Army bell ringers.
But this year the sight and sound of giving could be missing at some locations across the Lehigh Valley.
The Salvation Army says it doesn't have enough people to man all of the kettles at 31 locations in Allentown, Easton and Bethlehem. And that's a problem, because that's how local programs are paid for.
"We have our food pantry, we have our children learning program, we have a homeless shelter on Seventh Street that we manage as well," said Major Ishmael Correa with the Allentown Salvation Army.
Myrna Rivera has been volunteering with the Salvation Army in Allentown since 1987.
"Me, I like to ring the bell, I like to make noise," said Rivera.
She's now the bell ringer coordinator. And when she says make noise, she means singing.
"You have to enjoy it to do it. And if you enjoy being out there and talking to people and thanking people and blessing people, this is it," said Rivera.
Rivera says there are some paid and some volunteer positions open and hours are flexible.
The only requirements: ringers must pass a background check and wear a mask while on duty because of COVID-19.
It might also give them a little courage to belt out a tune if the mood strikes them.
For more information contact your local Salvation Army: Allentown 610-432-0129, Bethlehem 610-867-4681 and Easton 610-258-9531.