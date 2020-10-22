ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Kids in Allentown can once again hang out in a safe environment, now that it's been fixed up.
The Salvation Army of Allentown showed off its newly renovated gymnasium Thursday. State Senator Pat Browne got to cut the ribbon since he helped secure the $75,000 needed for repairs.
The organization says the old floor became unsafe after decades of wear-and-tear. So crews put in a new maple floor, upgraded backboards, and added a fresh coat of paint.
Kids also helped thank Senator Brown Thursday while following COVID-19 safety protocols.