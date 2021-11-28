CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Santa and Mrs. Claus are making their rounds this holiday weekend.

Their stops on Sunday included the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Center Valley. 

Santa and the Misses held a story time with the kids.

They read the book "Earl: The Christmas Tree Spider."

We spoke with one family who comes out to see Santa at the Promenade every year.

Right after the story time, Santa and Mrs. Claus took pictures with kids and families.

Santa will be at the Promenade for pictures all the way up to Christmas Eve.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.