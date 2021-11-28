CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Santa and Mrs. Claus are making their rounds this holiday weekend.
Their stops on Sunday included the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley in Center Valley.
Santa and the Misses held a story time with the kids.
They read the book "Earl: The Christmas Tree Spider."
We spoke with one family who comes out to see Santa at the Promenade every year.
Right after the story time, Santa and Mrs. Claus took pictures with kids and families.
Santa will be at the Promenade for pictures all the way up to Christmas Eve.