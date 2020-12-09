BATH, Pa. - A family in Bath got a new set of wheels Wednesday, and Santa was there to bring it to them.
The Caulwell's pre-owned 2017 Chevy Traverse was delivered by Santa. St. Nick also surprised the family with a trunk full of gifts.
The family bought the car through Bensalem-based online car dealer Gettacar.com.
The Caulwells were the first to buy a car from the site.
Gettacar says it allows purchasers seven days to test drive their car. If they're not 100-percent satisfied, they can return it, but keep the gifts.