BATH, Pa. - A family in Bath got a new set of wheels Wednesday, and Santa was there to bring it to them.

The Caulwell's pre-owned 2017 Chevy Traverse was delivered by Santa. St. Nick also surprised the family with a trunk full of gifts.

The family bought the car through Bensalem-based online car dealer Gettacar.com.

The Caulwells were the first to buy a car from the site.

Gettacar says it allows purchasers seven days to test drive their car. If they're not 100-percent satisfied, they can return it, but keep the gifts.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.