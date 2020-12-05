LEHIGH TWP., Pa. -- Santa teamed up with some firefighters to make a very special stop in Lehigh Township, Northampton County Saturday.
Since the man in the big red suit can't make his annual rounds on the firetruck, a drive-thru at Becky's Drive-In was a suitable location.
"In order to protect our community our citizens and our firefighters we decided to do what you see here as a drive-thru Santa," said Brian Krische, Captain of Lehigh Township Fire Department. "In these times when everybody is down and not being able to do anything at least we can do something for the community."
Santa, his elves and firefighters with Lehigh Township fire department made it possible. Covid can't stop the feeling of Christmas or the gift-giving and smiles that comes along with it.
"I came all the way down from the North Pole to try to make sure the residents of Lehigh Township have a great time," said one of Santa's helpers.
Krische says he hopes next Christmas is Covid free and back to normal so Santa can get back on his fire truck once again.