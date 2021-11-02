Generic Santa

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Santa Claus is set to return to the Lehigh Valley Mall later this month.

Santa visits for families as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at the Lehigh Valley Mall begins when Santa arrives on Nov. 19 and will continue until Christmas Eve, according to a news release from the mall.

The mall says reservations are encouraged.

Families may choose to sit with Santa or maintain social distance. Santa’s helpers will wear masks throughout the duration of each visit.

The Santa Photo Experience launches on Friday, Nov. 19 and will be open on Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and 12-6 p.m. on Sunday.

Lehigh Valley Mall will also host events with Santa this season including:

Tree Lighting – Thursday, Nov. 18 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Caring Santa – Sunday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Pet Photos – Sunday, Dec. 5 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

