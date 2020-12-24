ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Candy canes, the big red fire truck, and the man in the big red suit.
Santa made a special tour through Allentown Christmas Eve morning spreading cheer to all who saw and heard.
"They were excited they were like 'I hear it I hear it I hear it let's go chase him,'" said Therese Figueroa, from Allentown.
"We just want to make sure the people know that even during this pandemic things can be done safely. We can bring cheer. We can bring goodwill to people. That's all we wish for everybody this Christmas season," said Santa.
Santa got a little help with the early, socially distant visit from Allentown Police, Fire and EMS.
"I want to say it was one of the best days I've ever had," said Mrs. Claus.
"These kids mean something to us. A lot," Santa added.
It's been a tough year for many. Chief Glenn Granitz and Fire Chief Jim Wehr want Allentown to know one thing.
"It's just important to let the community here know that we are with them and we're all going through this together," Wehr said.
"We really saw a lot of community spirit and support," Granitz said.