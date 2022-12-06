ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Santa Claus will be making his rounds in Allentown next weekend.

The city's "Santa on a Truck" event is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m.

Santa will ride on a firetruck to four fire stations across the city, and will stop and give out candy canes to any children seen along the way, the city said.

He'll be escorted by firefighters and police officers.

Families can meet Santa at any of the locations.

Here's the schedule:

12-12:20 p.m. -- Central Fire Station

12:30-12:50 p.m. -- Fearless Fire Station

1-1:20 p.m. -- East Side Fire Station

1:30-2 p.m. -- Hibernia Fire Station