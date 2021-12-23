EASTON, Pa. - A new business in downtown Easton gave some furry friends a taste of festive fun this past weekend.
Some of our local pet friends were able to spend time with Santa Claus while visiting Bella's Bistro Pet Wellness and Dog Cafe in Easton.
All of the food at Bella's is made by hand and baked on the premises. The cafe uses human-grade whole foods made from locally-sourced ingredients.
There are tables at the new place, so you can take a minute and let your pet enjoy a treat.
Bella's Bistro hosted a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus to give pet owners a chance to take some fun Christmas pictures.
Proceeds went to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare in Easton.
Bistro owner Kristine Shive says the shelter is near and dear to her heart. That's where she found her own best friend Bella, a 14-year-old Pitbull.
Shive says her focus is keeping pets healthy by providing preventative care through homemade natural food and to help avoid any issues down the line.
"I believe in nutrition, good nutrition and being more preventative with our health so it's important to me all the way around," continued Shive.
Bella's Bistro started as a booth at Easton's farmer's market.
The brick and mortar store opened on November 27th.