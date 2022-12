ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is hosting "Santa on a Truck" on Saturday.

The man in red will be escorted by firefighters and police officers on a fire truck to four fire stations across the City.

Santa will start at Allentown at the Central Fire Station at noon.

He will then travel to Fearless, East Side, and Hibernia Fire Stations.

Families are invited to meet and say hello to Santa, who will have small gifts for the first 100 kids at each location.