WHITEHALL, Pa. – The St. Luke's Sports Rink in Whitehall is now the Saquon Barkley Center for Excellence. Barkley, who was drafted to the New York Giants in 2018, calls the Whitehall area home.
"Without Whitehall, I'm nothing," Barkley said. "Without Whitehall, without Coplay, without the teachers, without the coaches, without my friends, without my family, there would be no Saquon Barkley."
So Whitehall is where the running back wanted to launch his foundation — the Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation — holding a press conference at the complex that now bears his name to discuss how he plans to partner with St. Luke's.
"To see this all come together is truly amazing," Barkley said.
St. Luke's says this partnership is a game changer for little athletes throughout the Lehigh Valley.
"The work of the foundation will benefit the Whitehall community by first providing quality physical activity experiences for children that might not otherwise have access to those...so camps, clinics, leagues," said Dr. John Hauth, senior director for sports medicine relationships at St. Luke's.
Barkley says he will do all he can to help coach those clinics and camps.
"I think it's really important to come back and show face," he said.
Ultimately, he hopes to make the Saquon Barkley Center for Excellence on Seventh Street in Whitehall an epicenter, and expand the foundation and programs it will create into Allentown and eventually all throughout the Lehigh Valley.
"If there's kids and there's people out there that can say that the Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation helped them, made an impact and a change in their life," Barkley said, "that's the goal, to be honest."