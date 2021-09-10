WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Saquon Barkley will always be a Whitehall Zephyr.
"There's no Saquon Barkley without this place. I truly mean that. Obviously my family did an amazing job of helping mold me and becoming a man that I am today but this place also did it too," said Barkley, who is a New York Giants running back.
He returned to the Valley for the Whitehall community to honor his career and retire his jersey. Number 21 will never be worn again by a Zephyr.
"It's like a dream just seeing him actually on the field right now, we were always be a fan of him and always will be," said Fares Dawood, of Whitehall.
Amid the sea of Whitehall attire were New York Giants jerseys. Barkley is heading into his fourth season with the team.
"Basically it shows that you can make it. It doesn't matter where you come from and it doesn't matter your circumstances, you can make it," said Nerry Kuilan, of Whitehall.
Ask anyone and they'll say it's true - Barkley leads with his heart and by example. He wants those up-and-coming athletes to know hard work can take you places.
"The work ethic and the stuff you learn in this weight room is going to transfer to life, so that's the biggest thing I would love for not only those Zephyrs but all kids that say they look up to me that you can accomplish anything as long as you put your mind to it and have a great work ethic behind it," Barkley said.