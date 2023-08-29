Police say two teenagers - a 15 and 16-year-old - are behind the carjacking and shooting that left a standout wrestler from the Lehigh Valley needing comprehensive physical therapy.
Nazareth High and Ohio State star Sammy Sasso is battling spinal nerve damage caused by a gunshot; he already had emergency surgery to reconstruct his colon.
Family says Sasso needs to learn how to walk again.
Community members say they're Sasso Strong, and want to let Sasso know they're there every step of the way.
A champion on the mat and in community's members minds: Nazareth Area School District is Sasso Strong.
"This whole devastating ordeal... right away, our wrestling family, we decided we needed to do something to help Sammy and his family," Trischia Gostony, who created a fundraiser to help the Sasso's.
Community members are joining hands to let Sammy Sasso know they're in his corner as he learns how to walk again.
Bracelets are being sold for $5. Fans can buy one when Nazareth takes on Freedom under the Friday night lights Sept. 8.
"And we will also have a 5x17 banner with his picture, with Sasso Strong on it, for everyone to sign, so that we can dedicate that and give that to him during his rehabilitation," added Gostony.
There will also be stands with the shirts.
Proceeds will benefit Sasso's ongoing recovery.
A GoFundMe has already amassed more than 1,000 donations totaling more than $110,000.
This as Columbus Police say they've arrested the two teens involved in the carjacking and shooting. That's 16-year-old Elijah Lee and 15-year-old C'asia Mayfield. Police say they apprehended them Monday night after at least one of them got caught breaking into cars.
The two allegedly approached Sasso's car. There was an argument, and that's when police say one of the suspects pulled a gun and shot the wrestler in the stomach. Police say they then stole Sasso's car and took off in it.
It's a shock to community members who only wish Sasso well.
"Look what he's done. I mean, he has been amazing, his athletic career, and he's a positive role model. Every time he comes back, he gives back," said Gostony.