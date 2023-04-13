HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Saucon Valley School District is defending its decision to not allow an "After School Satan Club" to meet in district facilities.

The district filed a court briefing Tuesday, in response to The Satanic Temple's motion to stop Saucon Valley from prohibiting the club from meeting on school property, the district said in a news release. The after-school group falls under the umbrella of the Satanic Temple organization, which bills itself as an "alternative to religious clubs."

In its response, the district says it decided to rescind the club's approval because it found out the club violated advertisement policies on social media.

The Satanic Temple's advertisement on social media was misleading, the district said, and made it sound like the district was sponsoring the club, not just that the district was allowing the club to meet in school facilities.

District policy says groups advertising their club must clearly communicate that the district is not sponsoring the clubs or activities.

The social media postings had a "cataclysmic effect" on district operations when a North Carolina man threatened the middle school, Saucon Valley says. The threat forced the district to close schools for a day in February while authorities investigated.

That's when the district learned of the club's advertising violations.

Parents and community members were also misled, and the district received an "avalanche" of calls and emails, "confused and concerned that the district was sponsoring a club 'for Satan,'" the briefing says.

Saucon Valley says the "repeated and persistent violation of the advertisement policies" led the superintendent to rescind the club's approval, consistent with school policy and the law.

The district did say that it is reviewing its facility use policy, and once a new policy is approved, the Satanic Temple and any other organization can apply to rent district facilities, under the new restrictions.

A preliminary injunction hearing is set for next week, the district said.

The After School Satan Club was initially approved to meet in district facilities. The decision was rescinded eight days later, after the threat. The district said at the time that the club failed to meet all district requirements and led to major disruptions.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit against the district in March, saying the district violated the First Amendment by not allowing the club to meet.