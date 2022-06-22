U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - This week's U.S. Senior Open marks the 8th USGA Championship Saucon Valley Country Club has hosted. Only 13 courses nationwide have held more. Through the years big name players have walked the course. However, one name stands out from the rest, at least in terms of personality.
"He said only in America can I get free cigars and get paid when I smoke them." This is what 1992 U.S. Senior Open winner Larry Laoretti, who had a deal with Te-Amo Cigars, said to Saucon Valley Country Club's Barry Treadwell, on a return visit to the course after winning.
Treadwell, a 40-year member, says Laoretti's colorful personality stands the test of time.
"He said golf made me a millionaire. I made $4 million. Gave $1 million to my first wife, $1 million to my second wife, $1 million to my third wife and I'm still a millionaire. How good is that?" Treadwell chuckled.
Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player tied for third that year.
In 2000 Hal Irwin won the second U.S. Senior Open at the course. In 2009, the women won the Saucon Valley crowd over, in the U.S. Women's Open.
"It's really great to be able to open up the gates and let people see what we have and to share it with them," said longtime member and competitive golfer Robin McCool.
The 1951 US Amateur, won by Billy Maxwell, was the first USGA event crowds saw at the course. McCool wrote about Maxwell and that tournament in "Once Upon a September."
"We had people here, like Ben Hogan's brother was here in the field. Barry Goldwater's brother Bob," McCool said.
McCool also chronicles how a 1909 chance golf lesson at North Carolina's Pinehurst by Bethlehem Steel head Eugene Grace, led to Grace and 16 others buying the Farm for $24,000, the now 60-hole golf course sits on.
"I think originally Mr. Grace wanted to showcase amateur golf," McCool said.
Grace liked his golf. Treadwell recalls stories of Grace's secretary calling Bethlehem police telling them to put all the traffic lights on green so Grace could get the course faster, after leaving work.
Mr. Grace's goal is still alive and well.
The USGA says the crowds and their energy play a huge role too in why they like coming back to the course.