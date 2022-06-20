Is the Saucon Valley Country Club ready for its close-up?
This week it again will welcome the U.S. Senior Open.
Saucon Valley is the only course to host the open three times. They know a little something about what's expected!
At over 7,000 yards there is a lot for crews to cover. The USGA does come in to help but crews here say this course is pretty much professional ready on daily basis.
From the tee, fairway, green and the rough. The Saucon Valley Country Club's Old Course is a cut above.
"When we got here, we were impressed to see where the golf course was at." Said USGA Agronomist or turf expert Zach Nicoludis
He teamed with Saucon Valley Director of Golf Courses and Grounds Jim Roney to tweak the course to championship level.
"Instead of mowing grass at one continuous height, around the fairways we will give it a couple of different types of cut," he said.
Called a graduated cut, the farther from the fairway the longer it is.
"How are the greens? "
They are really fast, right where we want them to be for the championship." Dam Moeller said.
"A smart ball linked to an app tells USGA's Adam Moeller if the greens are smooth.
"Good gauge to build the science in the art of figuring out the hole location so the greens don't get too fast," he said.
An added 57 volunteers help keep the course on par where work starts at 3:30 a.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m.
The pay off? Praise from 3x PGA Major winner Irish golfer Padraig Harrington. He calls the old course, spectacular.
"It's very nice. Good test. A big golf course suits my game.
I'm looking forward to it," he said.
USGA scouts out locations 3-5 years in advance.
Again there wasn't much tweaking of the course. The USGA says it was at top level even before they came.