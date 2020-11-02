HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A Saucon Valley School District high school has been temporarily closed after COVID-19 cases were reported.
Saucon Valley High School will be closed for the next two weeks, and will reopen on Nov. 16, according to an email from Superintendent Craig Butler. All high school extra-curricular activities are canceled for the next two weeks, Butler said in the email.
All high school students have transitioned to remote learning as of Monday.
The entire high school will be deep cleaned and sanitized following Election Day November 3. The voting area will be deep cleaned before Tuesday as well. The elementary and middle grade levels will continue to operate as normal.
The Saucon Valley Athletic Department said all team-related athletic activities for the next 14 days are cancelled. The District XI semi-final field hockey game vs. Moravian Academy on Thursday as well as the District XI quarterfinal football game against Bethlehem Catholic on Saturday have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.
A most difficult announcement for our teams. Remain strong and remain safe. #SVPanthers pic.twitter.com/QUdm1JMFHp— SV Athletics (@SauconAthletics) November 2, 2020