LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. -- Saucon Valley High School is the latest school in the Lehigh Valley to close temporarily after reporting multiple cases of coronavirus.

An email from the superintendent says the high school will be closed through Wednesday, Sept. 30, in accordance with recommendations from the state Department of Education.

Saucon Valley HS is the third Lehigh Valley school in recent days to announce closures.

Friday, Whitehall High School announced it was closing through Tuesday due to several confirmed COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Weisenberg Elementary School announced a temporary closure after at least three cases were confirmed.

