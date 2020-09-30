HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Saucon Valley Manor celebrated its 20th anniversary Wednesday with a big bash.

The Hellertown senior living facility had an outdoor, socially distanced ceremony.

Speakers included Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure, and Senator Lisa Boscola.

They honored the 20 residents and staff who have been there the longest with plaques, roses, and gift cards.

"We are family. Their compassion and passion is contagious. That's what it boils down to. We have each other's backs and we can get through anything," said Priya Atiyeh, vice president of the Manors of the Valley.

The campus has 286 residents and 150 employees. They are proud to report they are COVID-free.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.