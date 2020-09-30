HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Saucon Valley Manor celebrated its 20th anniversary Wednesday with a big bash.
The Hellertown senior living facility had an outdoor, socially distanced ceremony.
Speakers included Hellertown Mayor David Heintzelman, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure, and Senator Lisa Boscola.
They honored the 20 residents and staff who have been there the longest with plaques, roses, and gift cards.
"We are family. Their compassion and passion is contagious. That's what it boils down to. We have each other's backs and we can get through anything," said Priya Atiyeh, vice president of the Manors of the Valley.
The campus has 286 residents and 150 employees. They are proud to report they are COVID-free.