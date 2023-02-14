HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that forced nearly 175 senior citizens out of Saucon Valley Manor. Crews from throughout the Lehigh Valley were called to Hellertown around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters say they saw flames and smoke billowing out of a third-story window as they drove up Route 412.

"The alarms went off," said Robert Murray, who lives at Saucon Valley Manor. "They got us all outside. The fire companies all showed up."

Murray was one of 173 senior citizens evacuated.

About a dozen fire agencies, plus EMS and police departments responded to the senior living community in Hellertown.

"There's PPL over there," said Donna Middlebrook, whose mom lives at Saucon Valley Manor. "There's the police all over. There's the fire trucks."

"Something like this, we try to bring a lot of people in the very beginning to help get the situation under control and then do what we have to do," said Dewey Fire Chief Matthew Simkovic.

Saucon Valley Manor has other buildings on site, so residents were moved to those as firefighters got the blaze under control.

Simkovic says the fire was contained to one bedroom.

Amid the massive response, family members came to check on their loved ones.

"I just want to know she's okay," said Middlebrook.

Within a few hours, "we're bringing people back into the building," said Simkovic.

People are not going back to the third floor, though, because there's smoke damage there.

The facility says that's a personal care floor, meaning residents get some help from staff members. Those residents are being moved into the extra, model rooms for now.

"I feel like there's really great responses," said Middlebrook.

"They got here really quick, did a good job at evacuation," said Murray.

Murray says given the circumstances, the nice weather was a plus; but even more so, he's thankful previous fire drills prepared his community to have a calm and controlled response.

"That's why it went so smoothly," said Murray.

The facility said by the afternoon, residents were celebrating Valentine's Day with a pizza party.