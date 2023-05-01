L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A federal judge has ordered Saucon Valley School District to allow a controversial club to meet at the middle school.

The decision on the After School Satan Club was issued Monday, after a hearing on April 20.

The ruling says the district must allow the club, through the Satanic Temple, to meet at the times and places in the previous agreement made on Feb. 16.

The district superintendent had rescinded that agreement a week later, on Feb. 24, after a threat related to the club shut down the district for a day.

The judge's order says Saucon Valley had rescinded approval because of the Satanic Temple's "controversial views on religion" and the community's negative reactions to the club, therefore violating the group's First Amendment rights.

The district had argued that the club violated district facility policies when it advertised on social media. Those social media postings, the district argued, led to a North Carolina man making a threat against the middle school relating to the club, leading to school disruptions.

"Although the Satanic Temple's objectors may challenge the sanctity of this controversially named organization, the sanctity of the First Amendment's protections must prevail," wrote Judge John Gallagher, with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, in the decision.

The judge did, however, deny one part of the Satanic Temple's request. The judge ruled that Saucon Valley does not have to send home permission slips for the After School Satan Club with students.