HELLERTOWN, Pa. – Students in Saucon Valley School District will get a break from masks when they're eating in the school cafeterias, but there are other mitigation measures they will take during meals, the school board heard on Tuesday night.
The district is requiring masks for all students, teachers and staff while indoors, except when eating or drinking.
Students will, however, be required to sanitize their hands before and after lunch and maintain a minimum distance of 3 feet apart while eating in the district's three cafeterias, explained Food Services Coordinator Patricia Bishop.
Bishop added students will also be seated in a staggered fashion with the elementary school children sitting in assigned seats, while middle and high school students will eat lunch with students in their class just prior to their lunch period.
Bishop noted these procedures provide a basis for proper contact-tracing if a virus outbreak were to occur.
All students in the school district will receive one free lunch daily for the 2021-22 school year, district officials stated. They said the meals are paid for with federal funds.
Officials also pointed out elementary students will not be required to wear masks during outdoor recess breaks but they will be required inside buildings.
Additionally, "mask breaks" during the school day are at an individual teacher's discretion and should not exceed 15 minutes, with students remaining seated, separated and quiet.
Board Vice President Shamim Pakzad remarked he feels it's important not to keep students "cooped up" inside all day and supports teachers holding classes and even scheduling mask breaks outside.
Board President Susan Baxter agreed with Pakzad, saying students should spend more time out of doors.