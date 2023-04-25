HELLERTOWN, Pa. – The Saucon Valley School District Board of Directors approved revisions to school policies governing the use of district property Tuesday night at high school audion.

The changes involve the use of facilities for non-school-sponsored entities and individuals. The policy does not apply to school-sponsored extracurricular and co-curricular clubs and activities and school-sponsored athletic activities.

Specifically, the changes govern the application process and provide definitions of groups that would apply to utilize district facilities. The edits also regulate the advertisement or promotion of non-district-sponsored activities and specific hours during the day the district property can be used for these activities, which can commence no earlier than 6 p.m. and must conclude by 10 p.m. on weeknights.

The district policy also prohibits the dissemination of materials by non-school organizations, groups or individuals during instructional time on school property during school days, at school-sponsored activities occurring on or off school property, or directly to students through facilitation by the board.

Activities which materially or substantially disrupt or interfere with the educational process, such as school activities, schoolwork, discipline or safety and order, are prohibited. In addition, fundraising by non-school organizations, groups or individuals is prohibited.

The fate of a proposed After School Satan Club at Saucon Valley Middle School is currently under review by a federal judge.

The American Civil Liberties Union brought a suit against the district on behalf of the Satanic Temple, alleging the district violated the club's first amendment rights when it revoked the club's approval. However, the district alleges permission was rescinded because the group violated applicable district policies — specifically, advertising policies.