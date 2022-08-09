HELLERTOWN, Pa. – The Saucon Valley School Board voted Tuesday night to appoint Dr. Laurel A. Erickson-Parsons to fill the unexpired board seat that was occupied by Edward Andres.
The school board accepted the resignation of Andres for personal reasons last month, effective July 26.
Prior to the appointment, the board had the opportunity to interview Erickson-Parsons, who is affiliated with the St. Luke's University Health Network, specializing in pediatrics.
"Working in an educational leadership role, I would like to focus on academic and educational excellence," Erickson-Parsons said. "Ensuring that we continue to be a high performing school district, making sure that all children are challenged to their highest potential and making sure the curriculum is appropriate and individualized for each student."
"In addition, we are one of the highest taxed districts," she continued. "We have a lot of resources, and we need to make sure that the right resources are going to the right places and that we have accountability for the allocation of these resources."
"We need to continue to grow our programs alongside excelling our academics and to continue to enhance our extracurricular activities to be vast and inclusive," she added.
Erickson-Parsons said she has four children attending schools in the district, ranging in ages from kindergarten to eighth grade.
A second applicant, Vivian Demko, did not attend the meeting and informed the board she would be out of town and unavailable for the interview process.
Demko retired from the district last year after working in various roles for 28 years. She also previously served as the president of the Saucon Valley teachers' union.
The board voted to fill the vacancy without any discussion.
Erickson-Parsons will serve on the board until the first week of December of 2023.