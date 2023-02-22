HELLERTOWN, Pa. - It's called the After School Satan Club. It's an extracurricular being launched at Saucon Valley Middle School.

"At what point do you stand up and say enough is enough," said parent Marjulee Colon when she heard this was becoming a reality. She said she couldn't believe her ears.

"I thought that it was satire. I thought that it was a joke," said Colon.

But to the surprise of many, it's far from being satire.

In fact, June Everett, national campaign director for the After School Satan Club at the Satanic Temple, said the Saucon Valley location is their eighth one being launched.

"The club is brought to you by your local, friendly, self-identified, non-theistic Satanists. The kids love it, the parents love it," said Everett.

"The biggest complaint right now is that the club isn't running every week."

And according to Everett, the Satan that Christians believe in is not the same Satan the Satanic Temple does. They claim they do not view Satan as evil, or as trying to wreak havoc on communities and do terrible things.

"We look to Satan as a positive symbol," said Everett.

But the club has already been at the heart of an incident for the school district. Saucon Valley had to close its doors Wednesday after Superintendent Jaime Vlasaty says a threatening voicemail was left at the district office at 4 p.m. Tuesday by a man who referenced the approval of the After School Satan Club.

However, they have made the decision to reopen schools Thursday.

"We have determined there is no longer an immediate threat to the safety and welfare of our students or staff," said Vlasaty.

"We will have increased presence by the Lower Saucon Police Department at student arrival and dismissal as well as throughout the day."