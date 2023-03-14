HELLERTOWN, Pa. – The Saucon Valley School District Board of Directors approved a five-year contract with the Saucon Valley Education Association on Tuesday night at the high school auditorium.

The deal runs from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2028. Teacher salary schedules are based on "step" and "column" movement.

In year one of the agreement, salaries will range from $57,182 and $99,965, out to year five when the salary will be a low of $65,182 and a high of $107,965.

"We had courtesy and very respectful conversations," school board President Susan Baxter said. "Both sides gained some things, and some things were lost, but altogether, we came to what is a fair contract."

"We are pleased with the agreement," said Laura McCarthy, Saucon Valley Education Association president. "A majority of our members voted to ratify the contract and the process was productive and amicable."

Reduced tuition for Penn State classes

In other business, the district entered into a dual-credit affiliation agreement with The Pennsylvania State University. Students who have completed 11th grade or are currently in 12th grade are eligible, and receive a tuition adjustment from the university that is equivalent to a 50% reduction of the in-state tuition rate. The deal is for five years.

Northampton County polling site

Finally, the board approved an agreement with Northampton County for use of the district office conference room as a polling location for 2023. The primary election is scheduled for May 16 with the general election slated for Nov. 7.

After School Satan Club

No district or public comments were made Tuesday night on a proposed After School Satan Club, which is seeking to utilize the district's facilities to host its gatherings.

Superintendent Jaime Vlasaty said the club failed to conform to district policies and thus denied its application.

The American Civil Liberties Union maintains Saucon Valley's decision is discriminatory and unconstitutional. The organization is currently considering its next move and threatening the school district with a lawsuit on behalf of the club and the Satanic Temple.

The district initially OK'd the club. Approval was rescinded days after a threat was made against the school district by a man who referenced the After School Satan Club.