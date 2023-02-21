HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Saucon Valley School District has confirmed that all schools are closed Wednesday as an investigation into a potential threat continues.

Schools had closed Tuesday evening after a threat was called into the district, according to a post on the district's Facebook page.

The district will not be transporting students Wednesday.

No details were given about the nature of the threat. The district says law enforcement has been notified.

The district said it would provide updates to the community as they become available.

The district in Northampton County serves the borough of Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township.