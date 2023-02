HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A school district in Northampton County will be closed Wednesday due to a threat, according to an automated message from the district.

All Saucon Valley School District schools are closed Wednesday due to the threat, according to the message. All activities are cancelled Tuesday evening.

No details were given about the nature of the threat.

The district says law enforcement has been notified.

The district serves the borough of Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township.