HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The Saucon Valley School District Superintendent provided an update Friday about an After School Satan Club that has caused controversy in the district.

Superintendent Jaime Vlasaty, in a message to the community, said she has decided to rescind approval she had given for the After School Satan Club to use the school district’s facilities.

Vlasaty notified the local community advisors and to the Campaign Director of the After School Satan Club, outlining the decision.

After approval was given to The Satanic Temple and Reason Alliance’s application for facility use on February 16, 2023, the TSTRA failed to meet the District requirements outlined in School Board Policy 707, subsequently violating this policy, according to the superintendent.

"As a result of the violation, the educational programming and activities of the District has been significantly impacted and it has caused unequivocal disruption to the District’s daily operations," Vlasaty said.

A male made a threat to the district earlier this week referencing the club. The threat prompted district schools to close Wednesday.

"Our community has experienced chaos. Our students, staff and teachers have had to endure a threat to their safety and welfare. The gravity of feelings of instability, anxiety and fear have been profound," Vlasaty said.

"Aside from my decision to rescind approval, I implore the Saucon Valley community to eliminate threatening, hateful and divisive language and behavior, and make a commitment in supporting our students and reinforcing the values of our community," she continued.

"I firmly believe that we can create a safe and inclusive environment within our District where everyone is respected and valued no matter their opinions and beliefs, but we must first model this within our homes, our community and with one another."