Saucon Valley School District

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Saucon Valley School District superintendent Dr. Craig Butler will retire later this year, the district said in an email to the community.

Butler's retirement will be effective Oct. 14.

The district said Butler had 42 years of educational experience as a teacher, athletic director, principal, and superintendent before coming to Saucon Valley in 2017.

The district noted Butler has guided it during an unprecedented time.

"The Board congratulates Dr. Butler on a wonderful and successful career and wishes he and his wife Kathleen health and happiness on the next phase of their lives together," according to the district's email.

The school board will be providing additional information to the community regarding its transition plans over the coming weeks, the district said. 

