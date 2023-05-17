L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Students and staff have returned to the middle and elementary schools in Saucon Valley School District, after crews investigated the report of a potential gas leak.

Police and firefighters had investigated the reported gas leak around 12 p.m. Wednesday near a classroom in Saucon Valley Middle School, according to an automated call from the district obtained by 69 News.

Middle and elementary school students were evacuated as a precaution, the message said.

At 12:50 p.m., students and staff were given the all clear to return to the middle and elementary schools.

Students stayed at the high school while crews investigated.