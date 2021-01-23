Sarah Trimmer, general manager of the Sayre Mansion in Bethlehem, joined the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday morning to talk about a weekly new event being held at the mansion.
Every Thursday through March, from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., the mansion will be offering an afternoon tea experience, which will give guests a glimpse of the 'upper crust of society'.
Guests will be able to indulge in treats and tea. Reservations are required ahead of time.
The price is $25 plus tax per person.
For more information, visit sayremansion.com.