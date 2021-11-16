WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Jeff Holobusky says he owes a big thanks to his mailman, Mike.
Mike rang the doorbell of his Whitehall home Wednesday and asked a strange question.
"Did you by chance change your address? I don’t think you did. And we said no," Holobusky said.
Holobusky and his wife Sally say the mail carrier proceeded to tell them someone had. That someone being scammers, who are getting creative in ways to scrooge people out of holiday mail and packages.
Holobusky says he's pretty savvy at avoiding scams, and took comfort in the fact his mailman caught it so quick.
"He’s had several others at that point on Wednesday, he talked to another carrier and he said yes, they’re seeing it here in the 18052 area," Holobusky said.
Holobusky wanted to help postal officials get the word out, so he turned to the Nextdoor app. Several other people who live across the Lehigh Valley say it happened to them, too.
Postal officials say to try to cut down on mail forwarding scams, the post office sends notices out to postal customers to verify a forwarding request is legit.
"My recommendation personally, is talk to your mail carrier right away let them know to be aware of your mail coming in," Holobusky said.
Holobusky says a simple conversation can help keep your mail going where it belongs.